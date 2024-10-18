Keys to Victory: Dolphins vs. Colts

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, three key areas will determine the outcome: dominating the ground game, containing Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, and winning the turnover battle.

1. Establish the Ground Game Against the Colts’ Struggling Run Defense

The Colts’ run defense has been among the league’s worst allowing 155.2 yards per game, giving Miami a clear opportunity to control the game on the ground. With Tyler Huntley at quarterback, the Dolphins once again need to lean on their rushing attack led by De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Wright. Running the ball effectively will allow Miami to control time of possession, keep the offense balanced, and take pressure off Huntley. By wearing down the Colts’ defense and staying in manageable situations, the Dolphins can establish rhythm and dictate the flow of the game.

2. Contain Anthony Richardson and Stop the Run

On defense, Miami’s priority will be containing the dual-threat abilities of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson’s athleticism makes him dangerous both as a passer and a runner, and the Dolphins must keep him inside the pocket to prevent big plays. Additionally, stopping the Colts’ run game will be crucial. By controlling the line of scrimmage and limiting Richardson’s effectiveness, the Dolphins can force Richardson into difficult third-down situations and make the Colts’ offense one-dimensional. Anthony Richardson will make mistakes, and the Dolphins defense will need to step up.

3. Win the Turnover Battle

Winning the turnover battle is essential for Miami. With Huntley at quarterback, playing mistake-free football will be vital to the Dolphins’ success. They must protect the ball on offense while creating takeaways on defense. Limiting turnovers will keep the momentum on Miami’s side while forcing the Colts into errors, which could be the difference in what’s expected to be a closely contested game.

4. Keep Jonnu Smith Involved

The Colts have been one of the worst teams at defending the tight end this season, and ultimately, their defense is terrible. Jonnu Smith is going to be key down the stretch as the Dolphins will continue to run the ball, opening up opportunities for Smith and the other tight ends. Smith is a talented big body receiving tight end and can be a vital piece in a victory this weekend.

If the Dolphins can establish the run, contain Richardson, and win the turnover battle, they’ll be in prime position to get back to 500 before Tua Tagovailoa returns.