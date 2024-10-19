Miami Dolphins Long Snapper Blake Ferguson was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list and will miss Sunday’s game vs the Colts. Miami signed long snapper Matt Overton and placed him on their practice squad; then they immediately elevated him to the main roster to be Miami’s long snapper this week. Being on the reserve/non-football list means Ferguson will miss at least four games.

Ferguson missed practice all week for an unknown reason, as this does not appear to be injury-related.

Roster Moves | We have signed QB Tim Boyle to the active roster off the practice squad and placed LS Blake Ferguson on the reserve/non-football illness. We also signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad and elevated him and CB Nik Needham to the active roster for #MIAvsIND. pic.twitter.com/ISB25VPM7v — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 19, 2024

As of today, Jevon Holland will not play Sunday vs Indianapolis, as Miami listed him as DOUBTFUL. Holland has a broken hand and was in a cast this past week. There were questions if he would would play with a full hand wrap (aka a club like hand) on Sunday or if he would miss this game. As of today (while not 100% certain) it appears he will be missing the Colts game.

With Holland in a contract year, it is wise for him to sit this game out and not put any bad tape out there, as he will be a free agent and doesn’t want the other 31 teams to use any poor plays he has while playing with one hand against him in contract negotiations. Anthony Weaver and his coaches on defense will have to make a big adjustment if Holland does not play.

Odell Beckham Jr, who was taken off IR before the Patriots game and before the bye week, was listed as QUESTIONABLE with a hamstring injury for this week’s game. Beckham only played 11 snaps vs the Patriots and was a non-factor. Even if Beckham can play this weekend, one would have to guess it will be on a snap count and not many more snaps than the 11 he played vs New England.

Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson is also listed as QUESTIONABLE. He suffered a back injury late last week when the Dolphins were on a bye week. If Jackson cannot go, expect to see Kendall Lamm start at right tackle.

The Dolphins did get some good news in that DeVon Achane has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play vs Indianapolis.

Safety Jordan Poyer is also expected to play this week; he missed the last game with a shin injury. Poyer has struggled mightly in the games he has played thus far this season, but with no Holland, Miami will need another body for the secondary.