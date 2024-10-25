The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. In what is expected to be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s return from injured reserve, Miami looks to get their third win of the season. Coming off of a tough road loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, the Dolphins offense will welcome back Tagovailoa. Earlier in the week wide receiver Tyreek Hill expressed his excitement with the quarterbacks upcoming return.

“We’re back, baby! Strike up the f***ing band, we’re back, baby!” Hill told South Florida reporters. Hill added a message to his fantasy managers: “Start me this week, baby, lets go!”

Hill should be excited, as the Cardinals’ passing defense is ranked 26th in the NFL. Arizona is 27th in total defense and 24th in scoring defense. To make matters better for Miami, the Cardinals’ defense is the worst in the NFL in third-down defense. This a stark contrast to the Dolphins unit leading the league on third downs, holding opponent conversions at just 26.5% as opposed to Arizona’s 48.1%

Seeing the output of several backup options in the last four-plus games, it was clear how important Tagovailoa is to this offense. In fact, over the last 17 games Hill has played with Tagovailoa, he has 132 receptions on 199 targets, 1,853 receiving yards, and 13 touchdown catches. Hill was targeted twice last Sunday and hasn’t scored since Week 1.

Regardless of Tagovailoa’s return, the Dolphins have something brewing with three viable running backs. Veteran Raheem Mostert, second-year star De’Von Achane, and rookie Jaylen Wright all need work. Head coach Mike McDaniel has called back-to-back games with 40-plus rushing attempts out of necessity in Tagovailoa’s absence. What needs to happen now is a healthy balance, mixing in Hill, Jaylen Waddle, those running backs, along with tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith had his best game of the season last week. He had 96 yards and scored the first Dolphins tight end touchdown since Week 17 of the 2022 season. The free agent from this offseason reeled in all seven of his targets as well against the Colts.

A balanced attack and not putting Tagovailoa in dangerous predicaments will be paramount for Miami’s success against the Cardinals. Anthony Weaver‘s defense has been very solid, especially in late-game adjustments. His group is also the NFL’s stingiest pass defense. First in the league, allowing just 154.5 yards per game. However, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can work wonders with his own wheels and take off on rushes anytime.

Arizona also has a top-tier tight end in Trey McBride, who leads the team in both receptions (33) and receiving yards (322). Rookie stand-out wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has shown his potential with three fantastic weeks in a row, yet slowed down recently with a trio of lackluster games. He had also suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Running back James Conner is also a force with 504 yards on the season, 4.6 per attempt.

Back to Murray, he has piled up 325 rushing yards so far this season, with a current career-high yards per attempt of 9.0. He is averaging 46.4 yards on the ground per game, the second-highest mark of his career at the moment. Additionally, he has scored two rushing touchdowns over his last three games, including one last Monday night. Weaver and the Dolphins’ defense must not allow Murray to beat them with his running, especially on third downs. Despite the Dolphins’ defense’s prowess in getting the ball back to the offense, Murray’s ability could frustrate any unit.

Should Weaver and Miami’s defense not allow Murray to run wild, the Cardinals’ passing offense hasn’t been flying well this season. Ranking 25th with just 181 yards in the air a game, this matchup is made for the Dolphins’ defense to potentially dominate and create turnovers. They have lacked heavy turnover and sack production, ranking 26th in takeaways and 30th in sacks, despite the relative success so far as a unit.