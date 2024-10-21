The Miami Dolphins are now 2-4 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon. They have 11 games left and are supposed to get back their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Some people might think he could help save the season, but if that’s the case, those people aren’t watching this team closely because they are 2-4 and bad.

They could easily be 0-6 if the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t give away the season opener and the New England Patriots weren’t the least talented team in football.

I think the Dolphins should consider trading away players to try to get something in return with draft capital and possibly clear salary cap space for next year.

The first person that comes to mind is safety Jevon Holland because he will be a free agent after the season. General Manager Chris Grier doesn’t pay non-premium positions, and safety isn’t a premium position. The Dolphins could lose him and possibly get a compensatory pick in 2026, but why bank on that?

I’m sure some team would be willing to offer at least a third-round pick for a safety in his prime. If the Dolphins won’t pay him, then why not try to get something in return for next year and better value?

The Dolphins also could consider dangling running backs Jeff Wilson or Raheem Mostert. Wilson is on the roster but has mostly been inactive all season, so maybe someone will throw a late-round pick next year or the year after. The Dolphins aren’t keeping him next year. Mostert would be tough, but he’s 32 years old, and the future of this team at the running back position is DeVon Achane and Jayen Wright, so against maybe a team that has running back injuries like, say, the San Fransico 49ers might be interested.

This is no knock on Mostert, but he’s in his early 30s, and the team has younger running backs in the fold. It would probably be wise to do right to Mostert and trade him to a contender, not a sinking ship team like the Dolphins.

There has been talk of Tyreek Hill, and I don’t see it, but if someone gave the Dolphins a good offer, they should also consider it. I don’t think that will happen, but it only takes one team to spark an interest.

The Dolphins are going nowhere, and if you, as a fan, don’t see it, then you are blind. The Dolphins need to start looking into getting more draft picks to try to rebuild this team in certain areas because the rebuilding project Chris Grier started five years ago has come to a standstill and isn’t going anywhere.

The Dolphins have to look at the big picture, be realistic, and part with some of their players. The team needs to acquire more draft capital to move forward, rebuild in certain areas, and possibly get more ammunition to make a trade for a quarterback.

It’s hard for me as a fan to say this, but we are going nowhere. This team has to look at every avenue to get better for next year, starting now, while playing out the season with some of their younger players, like Achane and Wright. It pains me to say that, but this loss to the Colts was so frustrating, and I feel like the Dolphins can’t get out of their own way this year.