Going into the season, I knew that Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb would start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list from his torn ACL at the end of last season. I thought maybe he could come back at some point this season.

He still might be able to, but the Dolphins are not activating his practice window to start and the steam at 2-4; I think the Dolphins strongly consider keeping Chubb on the shelf and getting him ready for next year.

As I said, the team is 2-4, and it doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of turning around. I know quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is returning, and the team could string together some wins, but I feel it would be foolish to play him. He’s not even a full year from tearing his ACL, and for most players, they return to form the first year, and it takes at least two years.

I think the Dolphins have to look at the big picture here and say, is it really worth it to potentially activate him if he is ready to practice soon? Last year, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was in the same scenario, but he was activated after four games to start practicing, and he played.

However, he didn’t play well, and even after the season, he admitted that he shouldn’t have been playing because he was still rounding into form. I think that’s what the Dolphins have to consider. Jaelan Phillips came back from his torn Achilles Tendon and did well, but he partially tore his ACL and is facing a long rehab again before returning next year. I know it’s a different situation with Phillips, but the team should consider this as the season is getting away from them.

The Dolphins traded away a first-round pick and gave Chubb a big contract to acquire him. Chubb was playing exceptionally well until the injury. The Dolphins can’t afford a setback by potentially activating him and playing him.

I think the Dolphins should play their younger players, Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara, to give them experience and see what they can do. It’s a good opportunity for them and the team to see what they have in them as players for this year and down the road. With Chubb and Phillips returning, it can provide some depth at the pass rush position next year.

The season has gone sideways in a hurry. Things have gone from bad to worse in just a month. The Dolphins can’t make it worse by exposing Chubb. I wouldn’t say I would like to look to next year, but with how the season has gone, the Dolphins have to consider this seriously.