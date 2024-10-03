The Miami Dolphins made a move on Thursday to help replace Jaelan Phillips, who is now out for the remainder of the 2024 season. They signed linebacker Tyus Bowser off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

With standout pass rusher Jaelan Phillips lost for the season due to a knee injury, the Miami Dolphins are signing LB Tyus Bowser off Seattle’s practice squad and on to their active roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2024

Bowser is familiar with Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who played in Baltimore between 2017 and 2023. The Ravens selected him in the second round in 2017, and he has 19.5 career sacks, all with the Ravens.

Bowser has had many injuries, though. In January 2022, He ruptured his Achilles, and he missed most of the 2022 season. He played in only nine games, starting four and having two sacks.

Then, he missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury he had last summer. So, the million-dollar question is whether Bowser is actually healthy today and whether there is hope he can stay healthy.

This past offseason, he signed with Seattle and has been on their practice squad. He has been elevated twice, playing in 2 games this season, starting one. He has one tackle thus far this season.

