NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reports the Miami Dolphins worked out edge rushers Shaq Lawson, Cam Gill, and Al-Quadin Muhammad in an effort to help fill the void left by losing Jaelan Phillips for the season.

On Thursday, the Dolphins signed Tyus Bowser off the Seattle practice squad.

Shaq Lawson is a former member of the Dolphins, and he spent the 2020 season in Miami. Playing in 14 games, starting seven of them. He is an eight-year NFL vet who has spent six seasons in Buffalo, one with Miami and one with the NY Jets. He was in Buffalo in 2023, playing in 16 games, starting one, and had one sack.

Cam Gill went undrafted in 2020 and has spent time with Tampa Bay and Carolina. On August 27th of this year, the Panthers placed Gill on injured reserve and then released him with an injury settlement. He has played in 40 NFL games, started none, and has 2.5 career sacks.

Al-Quadin Muhammad was a 6th-round pick by the Saints in 2017. He has played for the Saints, Colts, Bears, and Cowboys. He was with the Cowboys this training camp but was let go on August 28th. He has played in 84 career games, started 34, and has 12 career sacks.