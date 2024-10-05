My first losing weekend won’t deter me (us) getting back on track this week. Finishing 3-4-1 and bringing my overall record on the season to 23-12-1. With a healthy helping of games in NCAA and NFL to get back on track. Lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook and always remember, to GAMBLE RESPONSIBLY. Here are this weeks selections:

Navy (-10) at Air Force

I don’t normally like to bet on the Service Academy games, but I am making an exception here. Navy has been dominant, averaging 46 points per game this season. Air Force has been struggling this season, and I can’t see them stopping Navy much. Lay the points here and take Navy.

Pittsburgh (-2.5) at North Carolina

Carolina blasted the Panthers last season 42-21. That won’t happen again this year. Pitt has been dominant on offense most of the season and come into this game unbeaten. The Tar Heels have lost back to back games, last week blowing a 20 point lead to rival Duke. I like Pitt by a field goal at least. Take it.

Missouri (+120) at Texas A&M

This game should be a slug fest and low scoring. I expect a lot of strength vs strength (trench play). In the end, A&M just lacks big play ability in my opinion which gives the edge to the undefeated road dogs. Take Mizzou Money Line.

Alabama (-22) at Vanderbilt

Jalen Milroe is one of the top quarterbacks in the country, and I don’t think we see him slowing down here against Vanderbilt. I would expect Bama to maintain a good balance while making explosive plays to get a big lead early. Take Bama.

Season Record: 12-8

Parlay these at +1418 if you wish

Minnesota (-142) vs New York Jets (LONDON)

The Jets offense struggled mightily against Denver at home last week. The Broncos don’t have nearly the same defense they will be going against in Brian Flores’ Vikings defense. With Aaron Rodgers banged up, I think Flores will blitz all game. The lack of connection with Rodgers and Wilson also will give them challenges. Take the Vikings ML.

Washington vs Cleveland OVER 43.5

The Commanders offense has been fun to watch over the last 3 weeks, scoring 101 points. I don’t see a slow down here against Cleveland. 28-17 game sounds about right. Take the over and trust Jayden Daniels to continue his march to rookie of the year.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville UNDER 46

Looking at the opposite here. The Jaguars are struggling to get things going offensively while the Colts lose their identity in Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson is truly questionable for this game. I expect both offenses to struggle. Take the UNDER.

Houston (-1) vs Buffalo

The Texans are rolling out their hideous uniforms this week, but that won’t deter them from winning. Buffalo was somewhat exposed last week in Baltimore. While Houston doesn’t have nearly the same rush attack as the Ravens, it has a ton of options on offense. The Bills’ banged-up secondary will struggle in this one.

Season Record: 11-4-1

Parlay these at +1065