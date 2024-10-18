It wasn’t my best weekend, going 4-4 overall. But we are still up on the season. Probably the best game of college football on the season and a few NFL games with some good storylines. I will have 4 college games and 4 NFL games as usual. All spreads/money lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and as always, GAMBLE RESPONSIBLY! Let’s get to it!

Arizona State @ Cincinnati OVER 50.5

In every game this season, both Arizona St and Cincinnati have scored more than 51 points combined. This smells like an over-waiting to happen. Take it.

Navy (-16.5) vs Charlotte

Navy isn’t great defensively overall (ranked 96th overall in yards per game) but they make up for by having an elite offense. They will control the game with their ground attack, which Charlotte is ranked 109th in the country in trying to stop it. Navy stays undefeated and this is a blowout.

Alabama (-148 ML) @ Tennessee

Alabama suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt after a big win against Georgia. Both these teams are fighting for their college football playoff lives this weekend. I think the Vols are now officially overrated. Bama should avenge a loss there a few years ago with a big win on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado (+2.5) @ Arizona

For me, this is an underrated game of the weekend. When Colorado is on the slate, it seems to be must watch TV. They also should have Travis Hunter available which gives them an edge offensively. Should be high scoring but I like the Buffaloes to take care of business, or at least keep this within a field goal or less.

Season Record: 16-12

Parlay these if desired at +1082

Philadelphia (-170 ML) @ New York Giants

The Eagles aren’t anything to write home about this year but they are too talented to lose to the Giants, who have a myriad of injuries on their OL. I like the Eagles to win this outright in a low scoring game.

Houston @ Green Bay UNDER 47.5

You might be asking, “The under? ” Hear me out here. The Packers have yet to face a defense like Houston, while the Texans’ offense has to play in a tough environment and will sorely miss Nico Collins in this game. I think this game will be low-scoring, but a 24-23 outcome has potential. Take the UNDER.

Miami (+3) @ Indianapolis

Miami is coming off a bye week and the Colts are banged up (possibly without Jonathan Taylor). With Richardson returning, he provides a threat of scramble, but he is also turnover prone. I feel the Dolphins will attack the Colts rush defense efficiently and win a close game on the road to get to .500.

Pittsburgh (+1.5) vs New York Jets

The Steelers’ defense has been great, and we don’t have to worry too much about a slumping offense. Even if we don’t know who is starting for Pittsburgh, the Jets continue to shoot themselves in the foot week after week. I like Pittsburgh at home.