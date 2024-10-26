Another winning weekend last week, going 5-3. Eventually, we will break through the 2-2 mark in College games. We are however still rolling with NFL selections this year, hitting at a 71% rate on the season. Overall 35-20-1 on the year. Let’s get into this weeks action. All lines are from Draftkings Sportsbook and always remember to gamble responsibly!

Navy (+13.5) vs Notre Dame

I feel like this game has the makings of a coming out party for Navy. Being undefeated and ranked in the top 25, Blake Hovarth is a dual threat QB Notre Dame has not seen before. Midshipmen should cover this 2 TD spread at home.

BYU (+2.5) at Central Florida

I honestly don’t understand why this spread is what it is. BYU is coming in undefeated with a solid defense and an offense that can put up points. This is a gimme in my opinion. Take the points here.

Memphis (-17) vs Charlotte

Spread seems a bit much but I don’t like Charlotte’s defense in defending the run. Mario Anderson Jr and Brandon Thomas is a two headed monster at running back that the 49ers are going to struggle to stop. Take the Tigers.

Miami (-21) vs Florida State

It’s hard to not pick Miami here. They are out for blood for what happened 2 years ago when FSU ran the score up. Miami’s defense might look better against a dreadful FSU offense and should win handily.

Parlay these at +1235

Season Record 18-14

Detroit (-11.5) vs Tennessee

The Lions are “roaring” you could say. After a nice comeback win against the Vikings last week, they welcome in a team that is clearly starting their tank. Lay the 11.5, should be an easy cover.

Houston (-5) vs Indianapolis

The Colts may be getting back their identity on offense in Jonathan Taylor, but that won’t change the fact who is under center to start. Houston is licking their chops to put last week behind them. Take them big at home.

Atlanta (-2.5) @ Tampa Bay

The Bucs are coming in banged up, losing both their top wideouts for some time. Falcons will look to take full control of the division and should on the back of Bijan Robinson.

Denver (-11) vs Carolina

Bryce Young is back under center with Dalton injured. Also, no Dionte Johnson. Broncos defense should feast at home on a vulnerable QB who has no confidence.

Parlay these at +1174

Season Record: 17-6-1