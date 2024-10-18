Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Robert prepare you for the Week 7 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. They break down the Matchups between the two teams and compare each position group to tell you who has the edge when both teams take the field on Sunday afternoon. They review the latest injury updates and play the game sweeping the nation: BOLD OR BULL! Plus, they end the show, giving their stone-cold lock of the weekend and their upset special from around the NFL. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!





