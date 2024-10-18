The Miami Dolphins put out their final injury report of the week and had some surprises on it.

As of today, Jevon Holland will not play Sunday vs Indianapolis, as Miami listed him as DOUBTFUL. Holland has a broken hand and was in a cast this past week. There were questions if he would would play with a full hand wrap (aka a club like hand) on Sunday or if he would miss this game. As of today (while not 100% certain) it appears he will be missing the Colts game.

With Holland in a contract year, it is wise for him to sit this game out and not put any bad tape out there, as he will be a free agent and doesn’t want the other 31 teams to use any poor plays he has while playing with one hand against him in contract negotiations.



Odell Beckham Jr, who was taken off IR before the Patriots game and before the bye week, was listed as QUESTIONABLE with a hamstring injury for this week’s game. Beckham only played 11 snaps vs the Patriots and was a non-factor. Even if Beckham can play this weekend, one would have to guess it will be on a snap count and not many more snaps than the 11 he played vs New England.

Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson is also listed as QUESTIONABLE. He suffered a back injury late last week when the Dolphins were on a bye week. If Jackson cannot go, expect to see Kendall Lamm start at right tackle.

The Dolphins did get some good news in that DeVon Achane has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play vs Indianapolis. That should help Frank Smith and the offensive coaching staff when putting a gameplan together.

Safety Jordan Poyer is also expected to play this week; he missed the last game with a shin injury. Poyer has struggled mightly in the games he has played thus far this season, but with no Holland, Miami will need another body for the secondary.