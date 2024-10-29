“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”

Famous words spoken by Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in The Godfather 3 and eulogized by Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante in The Sopranos.

There is so much angst when these actors deliver these lines that I couldn’t help but correlate it to how the game started last Sunday.

It really felt like we had turned the page on the season as soon as Tua was introduced. Sort of like a rebirth. A second chance to make things right.

Not long after, our first drive was practically flawless, with Tua back as the “Boss of the Family,” marching right down the field and amassing 64 yards on 10 plays. Culminating with a Raheem Mostert 1-yard Touchdown.

Momentum was building, and it was palpable.

But alas, as we are accustomed to, it was short-lived. We all know the final result, and neither the rebirth nor the momentum could be sustained.

It’s pretty fitting for where we stand as Week 9 approaches this weekend, considering we now have to travel up to Buffalo to try and salvage what could be left of a disastrous season against our most insufferable rival.

And Mike McDaniel is no Tony Soprano, more Ralph Cifaretto if you ask me, but maybe he should light one up and drive up to New York this week to see if he can immerse himself in a mindset that embodies that of a Mob Boss leading a Turf War.

Prior to the season, it was widely debated that this year’s “Turf War” for the AFC East would be one of the most contested ones yet. Buffalo was undergoing a Roster turnover that had closed the gap for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets to overtake them.

But alas, as we are accustomed to, it was just offseason banter. All talk.

As of today, October 29th, 2024, Buffalo has as many Wins (6) as the rest of the AFC East combined (Miami + New York + New England).

So as we approach another sit down, as we continue to get further away from our glorious past, I can’t help and think about what Don Shula or Gary Cooper would think or do in these days and times.

Perhaps he would give Mike McDaniel the same advice that Paulie Gualtieri gave Christopher Moltisanti when being a “Made Man” wasn’t working out as he envisioned:

“Welcome to the NFL, Rookie.”