Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Storm Duck and Kader Kohou are both INACTIVE for today’s game vs Arizona. Rookie edge rusher Mohamed Kamara is also INACTIVE.

With Cam Smith‘s return, expect to see the second-year corner see a lot of action on the field and replace Kader Kohou. Also, expect to see Jalen Ramsey move around and play some nickel back and some boundary cornerback to help fill Kohou’s void.

With the return of Emmanual Ogbah this week, Kamara is inactive, as Miami has enough healthy edge rushers in front of him on the depth chart.

Zach Sieler is inactive; it was announced late in the week that he suffered a fractured orbital bone. Jeff Wilson Jr. is also inactive, as Miamii’s top three running backs are healthy for the second week in a row.