Another week, another key to victory for the Miami Dolphins. So far, the Dolphins have managed to do the exact opposite of what it takes to get a win in their last three matchups, but they look to change that in Foxborough. The Dolphins are once again playing in a winnable contest, one in which, this time, the NFL’s worst two offenses will take the field (Patriots, 13 ppg; Miami, 11.3 ppg). This week, the Dolphins season is essentially on the line, and if the team comes out the way it has been, it is time to wave 2024 goodbye.

Stop The Run

The defensive goal for this game is to make former Dolphin Jacoby Brisset beat you. The Patriots passing attack is amongst the worst in the NFL, and their wide receiver core will be easily defended by Jalen Ramsey and, hopefully, a returning Kendall Fuller. This leaves the Dolphins to defend Rhamondre Stevenson, who reportedly won’t start due to his fumbling issues. This will result in possibly more carries for Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty. The Patriots have averaged 126.5 yards per game on the ground and 4.4 yards per attempt which both are very similar amounts to the Dolphins’ defensive averages. Miami must stack the box, bring the Patriots’ running backs to the ground, and limit the big play. The Patriots are going to try and further expose the holes in Anthony Weaver‘s defense and they must be prepared. Look for Zach Sieler and David Long Jr. to have big games.

Run The Ball

For three weeks, this has been the plan, but for some reason, everyone knows this. However, head coach Mike McDaniel seems to believe otherwise. Last week, the rushing game wasn’t great, but you can’t abandon the run and continue to try the same things over and over again, expecting a different result. Raheem Mostert and Terron Armstead will return to action this week, and we will see if the Dolphins can avoid the running game woes. Mostert, Achane, and Jaylen Wright should all play big roles in a Dolphins victory. The ability to run the ball will make Tyler Huntley‘s job easier, calm him down, and ultimately allow the Dolphins to control the game. If the Dolphins can be effective on the ground this week, it will open it up for Tyler Huntley to hit the Dolphins star wide receivers in space, including recently activated Odell Beckham Jr.

Start Fast

Get ahead early, show the league that you can win without Tua. Many teams across the NFL have seen Success without their star quarterback, Miami not so much. Starting fast is not only important in a victory and flipping the Patriots offensive gameplan, but also important for head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel has a lot of doubters right now and this team needs to come together and play as one and get this season back on track. Hit your division rival in the mouth and get the season back on track.

Win The Turnover Battle

This goes for every game you play in the NFL. But winning the turnover battle will ultimately lead to a Dolphins victory this week.

This is the healthiest the Dolphins have been all season. Unfortunately, last week, they lost star edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, but getting healthy is the first step in turning this season around. The Dolphins once again play in a winnable game amongst the easier half of their schedule, but this is the NFL; nothing is given. The Dolphins must win this game before things hit rock bottom. A loss to their division rival in a season already surrounded by so many questions will send this season even further down the drain.

Prediction: Dolphins 23 Patriots 10