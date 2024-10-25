The Miami Dolphins look to get back on track at home this Sunday in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s return. The weeks without Tua have been a struggle and have exposed some truths about this Dolphins team yet, each game they still had an opportunity to win. With Tua returning here are Sunday’s keys to victory.

Run The Ball

By this point, I’m sure I sound like a broken record, but the Miami Dolphins need to continue to run the ball. The Cardinals’ run defense ranks 27th in the league, and the Dolphins have had success on the ground without the pass threat. With Tua’s return, the run game should be even better. DeVon Achane and Jaylen Wright will soon be the one and two in the backfield and have continued to make the most of their opportunities. Run the ball and take the pressure off of Tua Tagovailoa in his return.

Keep Tua Upright

Tua’s health is once again a major concern, and he refuses to wear the guardian cap, which is supposed to help prevent concussions, yet that conversation is for another day. The offensive line must keep Tua upright, limiting the Cardinals’ weak pass rush. The Cardinals are only averaging two sacks per game. Keeping Tua in the pocket, allowing him to go through his progressions, preventing sacks, and limiting his need to scramble in his return is essential to not only a win this week but the team’s success down the road.

Eliminate Kyler Murray‘s Legs

The Miami Dolphins, out of all teams, have always struggled to contain the dual-threat quarterback, and this week, the Dolphins face one of the best running quarterbacks in the league. Kyler Murray’s ability to extend and create plays with his legs is one of his best traits. Miami has only averaged 1.5 sacks per game, but they must get Kyler Murray to the ground. The defensive line and linebackers will have to hold containment, and Anthony Weaver must gameplan to stop Kyler Murray and his dual-threat capabilities. Kyler averages 46.4 rushing yards per game, and limiting his legs is essential to a victory this Sunday.

Win the Turnover Battle

Once again, a key to every victory, yet this Sunday, there is a helping factor in creating turnovers. The Arizona Cardinals lead the league in fumbles with six, three from James Conner and three from Kyler Murray. The Cardinals will try and run the ball, and the Dolphins must take advantage of their weakness by tackling better and forcing the ball out of the Cardinals’ hands. If Kyler is forced to throw, it will also enable the Dolphins’ pass defense to take advantage of Kyler’s mistakes and lock down the Cardinal’s poor receiving core led by rookie first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. Win the turnover battle and create more opportunities for the offense in Tua’s return.

The Miami Dolphins once again face an inferior opponent, yet this week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back at the helm. Tua will not fix all of the Dolphins’ problems, but he should contribute to their offensive success against the poor Cardinals defense. If the defense can create turnovers and limit the Cardinals’ ground game, the Dolphins should be back in the win column come Sunday afternoon.