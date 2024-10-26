First, let us apologize for the Audio quality in this episode. Scott it traveling and forgot to bring some of his equipment. Secondly, as if we had some responsibility for it, let us apologize for the dismal performance of the team we love. They are hard to love. Alex and Scott go as far as to refer to memes in this episode. Alex’s kicks off with his one cool thing and Scott finishes with his, so there are positive bookends to this one, at least for some people, It’s no surprise that the GM and Coach remain on the “firing line” for us, but we work hard to find new ways to approach it. 10 points is not good enough to beat anyone.

