The Miami Dolphins will be without Jevon Holland and Emmanual Ogbah for today’s game vs the Colts. Holland was listed as doubtful all week with a broken hand, and Ogbah is listed as questionable with a bicep injury.

With Holland in a contract year, it is wise for him to sit this game out and not put any bad tape out there, as he will be a free agent and doesn’t want the other 31 teams to use any poor plays he has while playing with one hand against him in contract negotiations.

The loss of Ogbah will be the biggest blow to this Miami Dolphins defense that is already without Jaelan Phillips and now Jevon Holland. This will force newly signed Tyus Bowser, Chop Robinson, and Mohamed Kamara.

Kamara is active and will see his first action in a real NFL game.

Ogbah has been the subject of trade speculation from various outlets in recent days. If Miami were to lose and be out of the playoff picture by Nov 5th, they could look to trade him to a contending team that is in need of a pass rusher. He has a very team-friendly contract that would make it easy to move.