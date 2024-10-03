Alex and Scott head mack into the studio “the day after” the last Dolphins Debacle against the lowly Titans. They discuss elements of the game, the performance of the units and players, the coaching, and the construction of the team which might be the most disappointing in Dolphins history. The sarcasm flows, and might produce some laughter. At the least, it should be though provoking. Do the Dolphins have any chance to go into New England and beat the Patriots? One thing that will remain positive all season… hang on for the One Cool Thing segment at the end of the podcast.