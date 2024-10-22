The Dolphins, unfortunately, dropped their fourth game of the season and now sit at 2-4 despite playing one of the easier schedules in the NFL so far this year. Adversity has struck far too often for Miami this season, as they’ve now had to play crucial downs with four different quarterbacks.

Despite this adversity, Miami found themselves in a position to get back to .500, with Tua Tagovailoa likely returning to the lineup next week. For the second week in a row, Mike McDaniel followed a similar game plan, leaning on the team’s strength while their passing game was non-existent. They handed the ball to their top three backs (De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Wright) a combined total of 31 times, resulting in an impressive 160 yards on 5.1 yards per carry. Unfortunately, two costly turnovers led to at least a 10-point swing, which ended up being the difference in this game.

Now, the Dolphins are in a position no one expected them to be in prior to the season. The fanbase is as down on the team as they have been during the entire Grier and McDaniel tenure, with many wanting both of them gone. And I get it; they both have very obvious flaws. Chris Grier did a poor job finding Miami a reliable backup quarterback, and that sent the season sideways. At the same time, Mike McDaniel seems to click “Ask Madden” on every third-and-short play, resulting in the same three plays that never seem to work out.

However, despite the result, I still think Miami can turn the Colts game into a positive—they just need to undergo an identity shift. This should no longer be a team that relies on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to light the league on fire with their game-breaking speed; instead, that should complement what could be one of the league’s most dynamic running attacks. Miami’s top three backs could easily be starters on many teams around the league, and having them together should be a luxury.

Teams will always be afraid of the vertical threat Hill and Waddle possess, to the degree that Miami has been able to run for 381 yards over the past two games (190.5 yards per game would rank second in the NFL), despite not having one of the league’s best deep passers behind center. Mike McDaniel remains one of the most creative run-game designers in the NFL, even with the occasional blunders, like handing the ball off to Alec Ingold on first down.

Although Dolphins football has been incredibly tough to watch during this stretch, the recipe for winning has revealed itself in a way that may be more sustainable than their pass-heavy approach in previous years. However, with their rough start and injury-filled roster, it may be too late for Miami to right the ship in time.