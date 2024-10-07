Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland suffered a broken hand vs the Patriots and he will miss time. Most likely he is going on the PUP List to miss at least four games if not more.

#Dolphins standout S Jevon Holland suffered a broken bone in his hand during the team’s win over the #Patriots, sources say. One of the top young defenders in the NFL, Holland is expected to miss time. pic.twitter.com/QFmGE4DaM0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2024

One also has to wonder if Holland has played his final game in Miami at this time. With a broken hand, the time frame usually for a return is 4-6 weeks, leading us up to the trade deadline. With Holland in the final year of his contract and Chris Grier having a history of not valuing the safety position as it is not a “premium position,” he may look to trade now to get a high draft pick to use in 2025 instead of a 4th round compensatory pick in 2026.

Safety will be a position to keep an eye on now for the Dolphins as Jordan Poyer missed today’s game with a shin injury and he is still rehabbing a broken thumb. And with Miami’s poor tackling today, letting New England run for 7.9 yards per carry, the safety position is important because clearly, running backs are getting into the secondary, and the safeties truly are the last line of defense in the run defense.