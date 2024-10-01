The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-3 after a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, continuing a trend of repeated mistakes. Head coach Mike McDaniel made some puzzling decisions, and once again, the Dolphins’ star players were absent in critical moments.

While it’s clear the Dolphins are a different team with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, the issues run deeper than the quarterback position. It’s time to confront the harsh truth: this team is underachieving, and change is needed.

Mike McDaniel, the supposed offensive genius, has now overseen just one touchdown in the last 11 quarters. Despite the roster being stacked with talent, McDaniel’s play-calling has been bland and predictable, failing to maximize the weapons at his disposal. Even more troubling is that the offense has not been adjusted for backups when Tua isn’t available. The image of McDaniel on the sidelines looking lost is becoming too familiar.

Across the NFL, backup quarterbacks are leading teams to wins, yet one of the most explosive offenses in football is floundering without Tua. McDaniel’s inability to adapt is becoming more apparent, and it’s time to question whether he should relinquish play-calling duties. His record without Tua (1-6) is glaring, and fans and analysts are starting to wonder: is McDaniel the one holding Tua back, or vice versa?

This loss brings the Dolphins’ season to a critical point. Even with Tua’s plausible return in week 8, the Dolphins are at risk of spiraling out of control with two road matchups preceding his necessary return. However, Tua’s return alone won’t solve the underlying issues. Injuries, like Jaelan Phillips’ knee injury, continue to pile up, and the offense’s lack of depth at wide receiver is becoming more and more apparent. Despite all their weapons, the Dolphins can’t convert on third downs, and McDaniel’s refusal to run simple plays, like up the middle on short yardage, is baffling.

The sloppiness extends beyond just the offense. The Dolphins have been plagued by poor timing, penalties (including costly illegal shifts & holds), and mental errors, especially on special teams. Danny Crossman’s unit continues to underperform, and it’s clear he’s overstayed his welcome. Even star players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have struggled, with drops and ineffective screen plays that defenses have sniffed out, highlighting the predictability of the offense without Tua. It’s starting to feel like a flashback to the Chan Gailey era.

Unfortunately, even when Tua returns, the road ahead for Miami looks daunting. They’ll face some of the top teams in the league during their toughest stretch of the season and still have two matchups against the division-rival Jets. The offensive line has been porous, silly mistakes persist, and McDaniel’s overcomplicating the game is doing the team no favors. At this point, the Dolphins are simply not a good football team. While the defense has had its moments, they, too, have been inconsistent, allowing big plays, missed tackles, and long drives. Even in tonight’s solid defensive effort, it’s important to remember they were up against Mason Rudolph and the Titans, hardly a contender.

Unless major changes are made, the Dolphins’ hopes of being legitimate contenders this season are slipping away. Many questions need to be answered sooner rather than later; otherwise, the Dolphins could see some major changes come this offseason.