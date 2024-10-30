New research has shown that the Miami Dolphins have the 6th fastest growing Instagram account in the NFL!

In order to find out which NFL teams have been growing the fastest, The Sports Geek looked at which teams were improving their popularity most by analyzing the increase in Instagram followers since October 2023, until October 2024.

Therefore, the research shows that the Miami Dolphins are the 6th fastest growing team on Instagram, gaining 374,144 followers in the past year!

Here is the Top 10 list: