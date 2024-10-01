The Same Old Dolphins: A Legacy of Mediocrity

For over 20 years, the Miami Dolphins have been synonymous with mediocrity, false hope, and bad football—earning the unfortunate label as one of the NFL’s perennial underachievers. Despite being valued at $6.76 billion, the Dolphins continue to deliver a product that fails to meet expectations on the field. Last season offered brief optimism, but a late-season collapse and injuries revived the “Same Old Dolphins” narrative. Now, another season filled with high hopes is quickly unraveling, exposing the true structural problems within this franchise.

Stephen Ross: The Billion-Dollar Man

Stephen Ross, owner of the Dolphins since 2008, has undoubtedly made significant improvements to everything except the product on the field. Ross has invested heavily in the organization, adding glitzy features like the Formula One Miami Grand Prix and Hard Rock Stadium’s iconic canopy, creating one of the league’s best home field advantages. The Dolphins are now the 7th most valuable NFL franchise. However, none of this matters when the product continues to disappoint. Rising ticket prices are unsustainable when the team fails to deliver. Ross needs to face a difficult truth: either sell the team, get a new GM, or figure things out fast before the fan base’s patience wears thin.

Chris Grier: How Many Opportunities Can He Get?

Chris Grier has been with the Dolphins for over nine seasons, overseeing a stretch of inconsistent mediocrity. With a 68-67 record and three different head coaches during his tenure as general manager, Grier has largely escaped scrutiny, but his track record is riddled with questionable decisions, especially in the draft. While he has hit on some big names, the misses are glaring.

For example, Charles Harris, a first-round pick in 2017, was a monumental bust at defensive end, recording just 3.5 sacks over three seasons. Harris was eventually traded away for a seventh-round pick. The Dolphins also swung and missed with Isaiah Wilson, a former first-rounder acquired from Tennessee, who never played a snap for the team due to off-field issues. And of course, there’s the infamous 2020 draft, where Grier had three first-round picks. While Grier hit on Tua? and Austin Jackson, he missed badly on Noah Igbinoghene—a cornerback who has struggled to see the field and is a constant reminder of wasted potential. Time and again, Grier has passed over opportunities to fix the offensive line, leaving glaring holes in a team that is built around a fragile quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

Grier has placed the Dolphins in salary cap trouble repeatedly, relying on star players who can’t stay healthy. It’s no wonder fans are frustrated when Grier continuously stands in front of the media and says everything is “fine.” His window is closing fast.

Mike McDaniel: Is He the Right Coach?

Mike McDaniel was heralded as an offensive genius, but his tenure so far is raising doubts. While Brian Flores was criticized for his handling of Tua’s development, he managed back-to-back winning seasons with one of the worst rosters in the NFL. McDaniel, on the other hand, inherited a team with enormous potential, a roster brimming with young talent, speed, and veteran leadership, but the results have been mixed. Without Tua, McDaniel is just 1-6, raising the question: is Tua making McDaniel, or can McDaniel win without him?

Backup quarterbacks win games across the NFL every week, yet the Dolphins look completely lost when their star quarterback is sidelined. Even Mason Rudolph—who was unexpectedly thrust into action—appeared more comfortable than any Dolphins quarterback has in weeks. McDaniel needs to simplify his offense and hold his players accountable. Sloppy execution, poor tackling, dropped passes—these are basic aspects of football, and the Dolphins struggle with them every week. McDaniel can’t afford to look puzzled on the sidelines as the team unravels.

If McDaniel can’t turn things around soon, his seat will begin to warm, even after receiving an extension this offseason.

The Culture Problem

The “Same Old Dolphins” culture is alive and well. Year after year, the Dolphins bring in injury-prone players and somehow expect different results. They can’t tackle, they struggle to maintain discipline, and players who consistently make mistakes aren’t held accountable. The franchise needs a cultural overhaul—perhaps they could learn a lesson from the Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra, who has fostered a winning environment built on discipline and accountability.

McDaniel’s player-friendly approach may have a short shelf life, and if the season continues to spiral, it’s clear that the Dolphins need a stricter, more focused culture.

The Future Is Blurry?

I’m usually an optimist, but honesty is needed here. The Dolphins still have a very talented roster, but nothing they’ve shown so far—aside from flashes on defense—suggests they are a team capable of contending. Even in Week 1, they looked lifeless until the late third quarter, and while the comeback victory gave hope, it didn’t mask the underlying issues. Against the Bills, the entire team—offense, defense, and special teams—was exposed even before Tua’s injury.

In a league where backup quarterbacks and undrafted free agents win every week, the Dolphins remain a vintage car with all the flash but none of the substance. The season hangs in the balance, and if this team can’t find a way to win without Tua, significant change is inevitable.