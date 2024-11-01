After a heartbreaking last-second loss to Arizona in Tua Tagovailoa’s return in Week 8, almost all hope of salvaging the 2024 Miami Dolphins season went out the window. Now, the last vestiges of hope ride on Miami going into Buffalo and defeating the Bills on the road. To say optimism is low would be an understatement.
With Aaron still traveling, Josh is joined by Kevin Dern of DolphinsTalk Weekly to preview the game and determine if there is any possible way the Dolphins can come home from Buffalo with a victory. Join us for another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
