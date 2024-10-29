The Miami Dolphins received a big lift on Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field. The Dolphins’ offense immediately looked cohesive and functional. They moved the ball well in the air and on the ground, much like the famous song suggests. However, as has been demonstrated time and again, they are not a well-coached team. Sloppy mistakes stunted promising drives. The team’s $200 million dollar quarterback fumbled a snap that hit him in the hands, resulting in a safety. And the defense, which had been praised by many for the deceptive stats presented over the season’s first six games, was absolutely shredded in the second half. The coach, who successfully established the run early, once again shied away from it late in the game.

Some will blame injuries. Others will chalk it up to a brilliant performance by Kyler Murray. But the fact is, the Miami Dolphins have once again failed to put together a cohesive, 60-minute demonstration of complementary football. The result is that the team currently sits with a 2-5 record, three games behind the first-place Buffalo Bills, who are looming as a dominant road opponent in Week 9. The vibes are bad and there’s ultimately nowhere for these players and coaches to point the finger but at themselves.

With Aaron preparing to move out of the state of Florida, Josh is joined by Kadeem Simmonds of Go Time Dolphins to discuss all of this and more on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

