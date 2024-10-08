Sometimes a win is a win, even when it’s not terribly pretty.

That’s what the Dolphins managed to do on Sunday in New England, beating out a very weak Patriots team 15-10 behind 193 rushing yards on 41 attempts. While it took some time (and a concussion to Devon Achane), the Dolphins finally began attacking the Patriots with downhill runs and it proved to be very effective. In fact, what proved to be the game-winning possession was a seven-and-a-half-minute, 80-yard drive that ended with seven consecutive runs that covered the final 52 yards of the possession. Winning with a straight forward running game? Weird.

There are still plenty of things to worry about with new injuries to Achane and Jevon Holland, but for today at least, the Dolphins are in the win column and the big picture panic can be put on pause.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it all on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Want more content? Join us at DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE