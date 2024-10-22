On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins once again lost a football game because the passing game was largely ineffective, highlighting the flawed build of the team. There were also flashing neon lights pointing to Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier’s negligence. They neglected to field a suitable backup quarterback after investing in an injury-prone quarterback. McDaniel neglected to create an offense capable of running without the centerpiece quarterback and neglected to suitably simply if in that quarterback’s absence. Grier neglected to suitably address the WR3 position. Their negligence leaves the Dolphins 2-4 after 7 weeks.

The team’s only hope rests on the return of their injury-prone quarterback and that player being able to stay healthy and lead the team to a second half resurgence. Doubt abounds.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

