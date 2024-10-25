Barring a significant development, the Miami Dolphins will have their QB1 back in the saddle this Sunday afternoon. Tua Tagovailoa is progressing through the concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice on Thursday. In more worrying news, Tyreek Hill was limited with a foot injury. That could be anything, but it’s something to monitor.

That aside, the Dolphins should be in position to bounce back from the largely dreadful offense they have executed over the last four games. Will Tua’s comeback put the team on a winning trajectory? Will the team’s defense slow down the athletic Kyler Murray and a potentially explosive Cardinals offense?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it all on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

