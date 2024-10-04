It’s been a nightmarish start to the season for the Miami Dolphins.

After squeaking out a win in Week 1 against Jacksonville, the Dolphins have failed to even be competitive in the following three games, losing all of them. In the absence of QB Tua Tagovailoa, the team has crumbled. Mike McDaniel has failed to adapt and the team’s backup quarterbacks have been underwhelming at best. Now they have lost Jaelan Phillips for the season…again.

After another brutal loss on Monday at home against the Titans, the Dolphins head to Foxboro to take on the struggling New England Patriots. Will the Patriots be the medicine the Dolphins need to get their season on track? Or will Mike McDaniel remain stubborn and try to fit another square peg into a round hole?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss this and a whole lot more on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

