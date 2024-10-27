Tua Tagovailoa plays football today.

That in itself should be enough to renew hope for Miami’s season. Tua runs Mike McDaniel’s offense perfectly; the two are an outstanding complement to each other with an offense that when it works) provides an incredibly potent combination of timing routes and deep threats in the passing game, combined with opportunities for chunk yardage in the run game.

However, there’s a pall of skepticism and disdain hovering over the remainder of this season. It started at the end of last year, and continued into Week 2, when the Bills manhandled the Dolphins and Tua suffered his third diagnosed concussion.

The line of thinking is that the league has figured out Mike McDaniel’s offense. There are those who are even insistent that the McDaniel era is over, that his offense will never be effective again, and that “Tua’s return won’t save the Dolphins’ season.”

They might be right.

But here’s the thing: They certainly don’t know that, certainly not well enough to state it as fact. Something happened while Tua was out, and it happened out of necessity, near desperation. It happened against the Patriots and continued against the Colts. It was pretty simple.

They ran the ball between the tackles. They ran it a lot. 41 rushes against the Patriots. 39 rushes against the Colts. If not for two untimely fumbles, the outcome of the Colts game could have been entirely different.

Make no mistake about this: The league didn’t figure out Mike McDaniel’s offense. They just figured out the way he’s been running it. It’s a Shanahan-style offense predicated on getting the ball out quickly. Tua runs it perfectly and can disguise an RPO better than nearly anyone in the league. The problem has been that opposing defenses have decided to play a two-high safety look and disrupt the timing on receiver routes. They’ve practically been begging McDaniel to run the ball down their throats…and he hasn’t done it.

That needs to change, and it needs to start today. Miami has a perfect three-headed monster of Achane, Mostert, and Wright to run the ball and then run it again and again. Eventually, Arizona’s defense will have to start loading up the box, and that’s when it’s time for Tua to shine. Whatever can be said about Tyler Huntley, Tim Boyle, and Skylar Thompson, they’re certainly not in the same stratosphere as Tua when it comes to finding and hitting open receivers in stride.

Hopefully McDaniel learned from the past two games, and realizes that the way he ran Miami’s offense is actually the perfect way to run it with Tua. Hopefully he proves the naysayers wrong.

Am I skeptical? You bet. But I’m not ready to say the season is over, and the organization needs to be burned to the ground.

Yet.

It’s the most important game of Mike McDaniel’s career. Let’s hope he rises to the challenge.