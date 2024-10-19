It’s been long rumored but now we have a report from NFL Insider Dianna Russini that Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice this upcoming week and will play next Sunday vs Arizona.

Tua Tagovailoa is back. The Miami quarterback is set to practice this week and the hope is he will start in week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, per sources.

Here’s more on Miami and more intel around the league:https://t.co/gx67zF8xfy pic.twitter.com/k7ZeesIFtJ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 19, 2024

Tua’s new contract, and is a 5-year deal worth $235.5 million with a max value of $244.5 million with incentives. And is $171.6 million guaranteed in the first four years, not $167 million, and there are two void years at the end of the contract.

Since entering the league, Tua’s NFL career has been a roller coaster of sorts. He entered the NFL coming off a major hip injury he suffered during his senior year of college. Brian Flores, his first head coach with the Dolphins, didn’t connect with him, and there was a disconnect between the two and an ever-changing offensive philosophy.

In Tua’s third NFL season, Mike McDaniel replaced Flores, bringing an entirely new energy and offensive system to Miami, where Tua flourished.

From a statistical standpoint, Tua’s numbers have improved under McDaniel, and he is set up for success because he is surrounded by many offensive weapons.

There are still some concerns with Tua, though, such as his ability to win big games, beat good teams, and play well in December/January.

The main concern with Tua is the numerous concussions he suffered in 2022, and now the latest one he suffered in September. He suffered at least two concussions in 2022 and many believe he had at least one at Alabama.

In 2023, he played a full season and suffered no injuries, the first time he had played a full season since entering the NFL.

With this extension, Miami is all-in on Tua moving forward, and the fates of Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are tied to the young quarterback. If he succeeds and plays well, McDaniel and Grier will stay in their roles in Miami for many years.