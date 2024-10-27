The Miami Dolphins visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 27th. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on FOX WSVN-7

View the TV Map Below to see if the game is on locally in your area

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 229

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

Post-Game Show: We here at DolphinsTalk.com will have a LIVE Post-Game Show once when the game ends with Mike Oliva and Tom Ernisse.

Big Game feel for Week 8, but for the Miami Dolphins, this may be a do-or-die game for their season. At 2-4, the Dolphins need a win in the very worst way possible. A loss here ends any hopes and dreams of making the playoffs. A win puts them back “in the hunt” for a wild card spot with even a chance to catch Buffalo if things break the right way. Tua Tagovailoa returns for the Dolphins and will give them competent quarterback play for the first time since very early September. He will need to play better than he did in Weeks 1 and 2 for Miami to win.

On the other side of the ball, there is no Zach Sieler as he has a fractured orbital bone, although Jevon Holland should return to the field and play with a club on one hand.

The Cardinals are coming off a big Monday night win in the final seconds vs the LA Chargers. Kyler Murray is having a fantastic season, and rookie Marvin Harrison Jr is a dangerous threat in their passing game.

