The Miami Dolphins visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 20th. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV CLICK HERE to sign up

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on FOX WSVN-7

View the TV Map Below to see if the game is on locally in your area

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 385 CLICK HERE to listen to SiriusXM Online if you have an online account.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

Both teams come into this game needing a win, as both have eyes on making the playoffs. The Dolphins, though, at 2-3, need the game a little more to get to .500 before their starting quarterback, Tua, returns to the lineup. On offense, Miami will have all of their running backs active for the first time since week one, as Raheem Mostert, DeVon Achane, and Jaylen Wright will play. We saw Miami make an effort to get the ball to Jonnu Smith in the last game. I am sure that made the Dolphins’ tight-end coach, Jon Embree, very happy.

Miami may not have Jevon Holland on defense, and we know Jaelan Phillips is out for the season. The Dolphins’ run defense must be better as last game they gave up 7.9 YPC.

The Colts will have the returning Anthony Richardson as their quarterback, but superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is out. The Colts are dangerous at home, but are only 3-3 on the season, and Richardson has less than ten starts in the NFL and is still pretty raw as a quarterback.

