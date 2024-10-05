The Miami Dolphins play their second road game of the season on Sunday, October 6th, vs. the New England Patriots. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on FOX WSVN-7

View the TV Map Below to see if the game is on locally in your area

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back terrible losses and looking for a bright spot right now. Tyler Huntley will start again as quarterback for the Dolphins, and hopefully, he will look better than he did last week versus Tennessee. Terron Armstead should be back at left tackle, which should help with the protection for Huntley, and if Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill can hold onto the ball, Miami may be able to have a few scoring drives. Running back Raheem Mostert is also returning to the field of play. Miami will have to play defense without Jordan Poyer and Jaelan Phillips, as Poyer has a shin injury, and Phillips is lost for the season with an ACL injury.

The Patriots are struggling as well having the worst offense in the NFL. Their defense is ok at times, but they are in year one of a rebuild and going through growing pains early in this 2024 season.

