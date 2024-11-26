The Miami Dolphins continued their winning ways by blowing out the New England Patriots in NFL Week 12. After neither team scored in the first quarter, Miami rattled off 24 straight points in the second quarter, essentially ending the game before halftime.

It was a dominating performance on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins outgained the Patriots 373 to 268 and averaged 5.7 yards per play compared to New England’s 4.3.

At 5-6, the Dolphins are playing their best football of the season. However, the real test lies in front of them in the form of a Thanksgiving night battle at legendary Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

A loss wouldn’t eliminate the Dolphins from playoff contention, but it would make their climb that much harder. Still, the Dolphins schedule past the Packers doesn’t look overly challenging:

Update on Miami’s remaining opponents. Packers: Good

Jets (x2): Not good

Texans: Just lost a hilarious home game to the Titans

49ers: very injured, not playing well

Browns: Playing better but still not good — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 24, 2024

Before we look ahead, let’s look back at the Dolphins’ dominant win against the Patriots and see what they did to earn an easy home victory.

Dolphins All-22 Review vs. Patriots

New England Got Chopped Up

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Chop Robinson 21st overall this past Spring, it was common sentiment that he would need some time to develop before making a significant impact.

Through injuries and retirements, Chop was thrust into a significant role this season before many wanted him to be, including myself. Robinson played well enough, but his best plays were mostly hustle tackles vs. the run and the occasional solid bull rush.

That has changed in the last two weeks. Before Sunday Night Football, Robinson led the NFL in ESPN’s pass rush win rate among EDGE rushers for the second straight week. Since Week 9, Robinson has recorded 25 of his 36 total pressures and all four of his sacks.

So, what changed for Robinson in the past few weeks? Well, he’s starting to use his speed around the outside edge more often. Robinson’s solo sack on Sunday came on a play where he ran the outside arc through a chip block from a tight end.

Threading some of Chop Robinson’s best reps from this week, starting with this beauty: pic.twitter.com/ceZ9xaXEMu — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 25, 2024

Look at the speed at which Robinson blows through the offensive tackle on this play. In the offensive tackle’s defense, this is a near-impossible angle for him to cover, but Robinson’s speed and bend are undeniable.

Chop has also improved at using his hands at the top of his rush. He’s still got a ways to go in this area, but Sunday’s game featured several reps where he swiped down the tackle’s hands at the top of his rush.

Another outside win, but this time, he frees himself with his hands. pic.twitter.com/KDgnCATE8q — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 25, 2024

Look at how wide Chop is lined up compared to the edge on the other side. That extra space makes it incredibly difficult for the tackle to cut off Chop’s track before he gets to the quarterback.

It’s a bit of a cheat code, but when you have a player with Robinson’s athleticism, it makes sense to deploy him that way.

With Chop unlocking his outside rush, tackles could start to overset, allowing him to work back to the inside across their face. Thankfully, that was something Chop showed he could do on Sunday as well.

Tackles will overset to deal with Chop’s speed. Winning across face like this will be important for him. pic.twitter.com/nh2uuFDE02 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 25, 2024

Anyone who watched Robinson’s tape at Penn State could’ve told you the former Nittany Lions’ best reps would look like this. However, Robinson spent most of the early parts of the season relying on a bull rush by generating his speed to power.

Winning through the chest of an offensive lineman is a lot harder for Robinson. His hand moves are a work in progress, and he doesn’t have the longest arms in the world, either.

It’s unclear whether that deployment was something he was being coached to do or something he was doing on his own. Either way, lining him up out wide and letting him attack the outside shoulder has paid dividends.

On the bright side, Robinson’s first step on the snap can still generate plenty of movement. Watch him collapse this pocket from Sunday.

Chop converts speed to power really well for a smaller edge. pic.twitter.com/BB4uHHvZQy — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 25, 2024

Robinson is far from a complete pass rusher technically, but in regards to how he threatens offensive tackles, there’s nothing he hasn’t put on film. He has the speed to beat them around the outside, the quickness to win across their face, and the power to win through their chest.

If Robinson continues to develop his hand usage and his feel for when to use each rush at the correct time, nothing will hold him back from being one of the NFL’s premier sack artists. Given that Miami spent a first-round pick on him and has a significant need at EDGE, that’s a huge development moving forward.

Welcome Back, Jaylen Waddle

Remember Jaylen Waddle? The guy who has never recorded less than 1,000 yards in a season since entering the league in 2021? Well, it’s been tough sledding on the stat sheet for the former first-rounder.

Yesterday’s breakout eight-catch, 144-yard, and one-touchdown performance was Waddle’s first game with more than 60 receiving yards since Week 1 against the Jaguars.

While some have speculated that Waddle has regressed or that his connection with Tua Tagovailoa has waned, that was clearly never the case if you paid attention to how defenses were playing the Dolphins since Tua’s return in Week 8.

The Dolphins love to hit Waddle on middle-of-the-field in-breakers, something defenses have mostly taken away since Tua’s return. However, that’s left a lot of space underneath for tight end Jonnu Smith, who has recorded 27 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns since Week 8.

The Patriots decided to do something a little bit different against the Dolphins on Sunday. After Smith caught three passes in the first quarter, the Patriots started creeping up toward the line of scrimmage, opening the middle of the field for Waddle.

Have a few Jaylen Waddle clips for everyone’s pleasure. Pats played a lot of man because they were sick of giving up the easy Jonnu yards, leaving Waddle with 1-on-1s: pic.twitter.com/mUFxJfmVdm — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 25, 2024

Watch No. 24 on the Patriots here. The Dolphins motion Smith before the snap, and he tracks Smith, indicating man coverage. Waddle is lined up in the slot with Christian Gonzalez, New England’s best cover corner.

Off the snap, Waddle wins inside leverage, and, with no help in the middle of the field, breaks into open space for an easy pitch and catch. Look at how focused No. 24 is on Smith. That’s his job in man coverage, but it shows how much attention can be pulled off someone like Waddle.

Short motion + PA stretches the second level toward the sideline, and Waddle just sits down in the hole. pic.twitter.com/zaPmxpy4F7 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 25, 2024



Even Waddle’s touchdown is a good example of how someone like Smith can open things up. The Dolphins motion Smith across the formation and then use quick motion at the snap to pull the outside cornerback and underneath linebackers down toward the line of scrimmage.

Waddle then sits down in the soft spot and uses his incredible burst to turn a simple short gain into a touchdown. The Patriots had to respect Smith based on coverage principles in both cases.

However, we’ve seen teams cheat against the Dolphins before. In the past, teams would let the motion receiver go on this concept and just blanket Waddle or Tyreek Hill. Smith being a real, productive threat makes defending the Dolphins infinitely harder. Teams can’t cheat anymore.

Great adjustment coming back to the ball. Would prefer a high-point over a cradle-catch but whatever. pic.twitter.com/zwowlXUGWq — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) November 25, 2024

Teams being forced into more man coverage also opens up opportunities for deep-vertical concepts, something missing from Miami’s offense this season. The Dolphins rank 30th in passing plays of at least 20 yards.

However, Waddle’s catch on the slot fade above could be a sign of things to come. Again, the Patriots decided to play man coverage with a single high safety, hoping not to give up easy, quick throws.

Tua sees this look before the snap, picks his matchup with Waddle, and lets the ball fly. The Patriots cornerback is in solid positioning here, but Waddle makes an impressive adjustment to return to the ball. I’d rather see him high-point the ball rather than cradle-catch it, but that’s being nitpicky.

Defenses can easily stop the Jonnu targets if they want, but that opens them up to dealing with an elite talent like Waddle with almost no help.

That’s the pinch the Dolphins hope to put teams in for the rest of the season. Football is a cat-and-mouse game at its core, and right now, the Dolphins are definitely the cat.

Will it continue against a better team like the Packers? We’ll have to wait and see.