The Miami Dolphins have fallen to 2-6 on the season after a tough 30-27 loss to division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Kicker Tyler Bass drilled a 61-yarder to rescue Josh Allen from a poorly executed game-winning drive, aided by a free 15 yards on an unnecessary roughness penalty by former Bill Jordan Poyer. While this loss doesn’t officially end Miami’s season, it certainly shifts the focus. At this point, the Dolphins would need to go 9-0—or 8-1—to make the playoffs. This game once again demonstrated that Miami’s problems run deep within the franchise.

Once again, the Dolphins failed to play a complete game. The offense performed nearly as well as it could (especially the offensive line), aside from Tua’s fumbled snap that led to a sack and Raheem Mostert’s costly fumble.

Here’s a look at the key offensive performances:

Tua Tagovailoa : 25/28, 231 yards, 2 TDs, 130.7 QBR, 0 turnovers

: 25/28, 231 yards, 2 TDs, 130.7 QBR, 0 turnovers Tyreek Hill : 4 receptions, 80 yards

: 4 receptions, 80 yards De’Von Achane: 8 receptions, 59 yards; 12 carries, 63 yards

With 27 points on the board, there’s no excuse to lose an NFL game—yet Miami’s defense managed to make it happen. Warning signs were evident early on, as Jalen Ramsey’s interception came off a dropped ball by Keon Coleman, and the Dolphins were bailed out by two holding calls before halftime.

The defense limited Josh Allen but repeated the same costly mistakes as in previous weeks. They committed crucial penalties, couldn’t stop the run, struggled with tackling, and allowed numerous explosive plays—a pattern that’s been consistent all season and is ultimately a losing formula.

Where Things Stand for the Miami Dolphins

The gap between the Dolphins and the Bills is not as wide as many might think—but does that even matter? Week after week, the same issues persist: mental errors, costly timeouts, miscommunications, and undisciplined play. This is a well-talented team on paper, especially on offense, but a lack of discipline and poor management at key moments have stifled them. As we’ve pointed out before, these issues start at the top.

With the trade deadline approaching and an “easy” schedule ahead, the Dolphins’ management isn’t likely to give up on the season just yet. Although playoff hopes are slim, jobs are at stake. We could see the Dolphins move a few veterans or players on expiring contracts, but a complete roster overhaul isn’t expected—though it might be warranted.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Calais Campbell, and Raheem Mostert come to mind. Jevon Holland, maybe?

The Dolphins have now lost back-to-back games on late field goals, and many of their defeats this season have been due to self-inflicted errors. Despite flashes of promise, they continue to falter when it matters most, now dropping nine of their last eleven games.

The Dolphins played well enough to win but fell short yet again. One thing is clear: Miami’s problems began with the construction of this roster. Losing key pieces, replacing them with lesser talent, signing injury-prone players, repeatedly committing penalties, and straying from basic fundamentals have all taken a toll on this team.

This latest loss makes the Dolphins’ playoff hopes nearly impossible to achieve. For a team that’s struggled to close out games all season, running the table will be a tall task. Change seems inevitable—how soon is the real question?