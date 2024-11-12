The Miami Dolphins announced today that right tackle Austin Jackson will have knee surgery and miss the rest of the 2024 season. Yesterday Miami placed Jackson on IR and gave no indication that this would be season ending.

Austin Jackson will have knee surgery and is out for the season. McDaniel expects him to be ready for 2025 training camp — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 12, 2024

Jackson was a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2020 and has played well this season and played so well last season that Miami gave him a three-year, $36 million contract extension with $20.7 million guaranteed.

It is expected that Kendall Lamm will start at right tackle for the rest of the season, with rookie Patrick Paul backing him up. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Miami add an available tackle for depth purposes.