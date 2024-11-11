The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on IR today. This means he will miss the next four games, and if Miami loses tonight to the LA Rams, one would think there wouldn’t be a need to bring him back this season, as Miami would all be but eliminated from the playoffs, so this injury may be season-ending.

Roster Moves | We have activated WR River Cracraft off the injured reserve list, signed DT Neil Farrell to the active roster & placed OL Austin Jackson on the IR list. We have also elevated LS Tucker Addington & T Jackson Carman to the active roster for #MIAvsLAR. pic.twitter.com/w9arkIipRJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 11, 2024