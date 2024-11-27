This past Sunday, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 34-15, completing the team’s season sweep against Tom Brady‘s old squad for the second straight year. In a game with a lot on the line, Tua and the Dolphins got the job done against their division rival to improve to 5-6 in 2024, opening the door for a chance to get back to .500 on Thursday and to get back in the Playoff hunt.

The team performed well in all three phases of the game, including a stellar performance from Anthony Weaver‘s Defense. However, it would be a crime to talk about the defensive side of the ball without highlighting someone who has broken out over these last few weeks: Rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson.

It was evident in the blowout win on Sunday that Rookie Chop Robinson was finding his groove. The former Nittany Lion had arguably his best game as a pro, collecting four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two passes broken up. Robinson was all over the place on Sunday, but he was commonly found in New England’s backfield by the time most plays were over.

Chop wreaked havoc throughout the game, whether it was stopping the run or rushing the passer. He was able to bring down the quarterback a few times and get his hands on a couple of balls. This marked the third straight week that Robinson sacked the opposing quarterback, ultimately lighting a fire in the rookie’s momentum.

In April, when the Dolphins selected Chop Robinson as the 21st selection in the 2024 draft, many fans, including myself, thought of him as a project pick. Just from off of his first step alone, Robinson showed he was a raw, explosive freak of nature at Penn State. Since he didn’t exactly fill up the stat sheet in college, however, Robinson was able to fall to Miami and added depth at a much-needed position.

Right around this time last season in 2023, the Dolphins lost both of their star edge rushers to injury. Fellow 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips and former Denver Bronco Bradley Chubb were having Pro Bowl seasons, respectively, up until they both went down in the winter.

The Dolphins’ front office was adamant about acquiring some extra help on the edge in case Phillips and Chubb weren’t ready to play. Unfortunately, Chop and Jaelan were only able to play a few games together until Phillips got reinjured, and it doesn’t seem like Bradley Chubb is coming back to the team anytime soon as he nurses the same injury from last season.

That being said, Chop Robinson exploding onto the scene this last month has been a pleasant surprise. When everything seemed to be down and out for the season, Chop had different things in mind. Over the last four weeks, Robinson has been the first in the league in terms of pressure rate based on the number of attempts.

It’s clear Chop Robinson is a force to be reckoned with as the Dolphins prepare for their big Thanksgiving Night game against the Green Bay Packers. It’ll be interesting to see how Robinson fares against more of the talented offensive lines in the league, especially in colder weather. After all, our Rookie first-rounder is no stranger to the icy winter air.

With six games to go in the regular season, Chop Robinson sits at three and a half sacks on the year, ten solo tackles, and two pass breakups. #44 is set to be an All-Rookie if his impressive play keeps up, and he could very well be looking at an extensive future in sunny South Beach. If the Dolphins had played their cards correctly, they might have just hit the jackpot with Edge Rusher Chop Robinson.

