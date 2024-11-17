The Miami Dolphins are navigating a critical juncture in their season. Plagued by injuries, particularly in the secondary, the team faces mounting pressure to stay competitive in the playoff race. With standout cornerback Kendall Fuller sidelined by another concussion, the Dolphins should look to a familiar face: former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

Reports suggest that Howard, who has remained unsigned since his release this offseason, is in football shape and ready to contribute. While he wouldn’t be available for Miami’s upcoming game against the Raiders or Patriots, signing him after the matchup could provide the defensive boost the Dolphins need for the final “tougher” stretch of the season.

Why Xavien Howard Fits the Dolphins’ Needs

The Dolphins’ secondary has been hit hard by injuries, leaving the unit stretched thin. With Kendall Fuller sidelined and younger players struggling to fill the void, Miami has been vulnerable against passing attacks. Howard’s pedigree as a top-tier cornerback and his proven ability to create turnovers make him an attractive option to stabilize the group.

Additionally, Howard’s familiarity with Miami’s system and culture would ease his reintegration. A four-time Pro Bowler during his Dolphins tenure, Howard was often tasked with neutralizing opposing teams’ top receivers. His experience and leadership could provide an immediate boost to a defense that has shown flashes of brilliance but needs greater consistency.

Post-Raiders Outlook

The Dolphins face the Raiders in a pivotal game this weekend. While Howard wouldn’t suit up for that contest, his potential arrival afterward could energize a team looking to regain momentum. With games against divisional foes like the Jets and Patriots on the horizon, Miami needs all hands-on deck to navigate a favorable but critical stretch of their schedule.

Davante Adams, now a member of the New York Jets, looms as a future challenge, and Howard’s skills could prove vital in containing such elite receivers. As the Dolphins approach these matchups, adding a player of Howard’s caliber could be the difference between contention and falling short.

Upcoming Top Receivers:

Jets (2 Games): Garret Wilson and Davante Adams

Texans: Tank Dell and Nico Collins

49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings

A Second Chance for Howard and the Dolphins

For Howard, a return to Miami offers an opportunity to rewrite the narrative of his departure. While his offseason exits left questions about his future, a midseason reunion could be a win-win for both sides. The Dolphins would gain a proven playmaker, and Howard would have a chance to reignite his career with a team where he experienced significant success.

Looking Ahead

As the Dolphins focus on beating the Raiders, the potential addition of Xavien Howard looms as a strategic move to bolster their injury-depleted secondary. If Miami wants to make a serious playoff push, bringing back one of their most decorated former players could be a game-changing decision. Whether the team can capitalize on its favorable schedule may depend on how aggressively it addresses its weaknesses—and re-signing Howard could be the first step.

Chris Grier looks to save his job, and resigning X could be another mid-season move worth trying to save his job.