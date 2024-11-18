The NFL’s last undefeated team in 2024 lost yesterday, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. The 1972 Miami Dolphins will remain the only perfect team in league history for at least one more year, and at least one media outlet chose to remain indifferent.

A little over two years ago, Good Morning Football (GMFB) did a bit on the 50th Anniversary of the perfect season when the Eagles were 6-0, and Kyle Brandt brought up a contrary point of view. “I love what they did 50 years ago,” said Brandt. “I really don’t like how they have spent the last 49 years celebrating other people who can’t do it.” He referenced multiple instances of watching champagne toasts, and then chided the remaining members of the team. “[you should] root for your successors,” he said. “To go on camera and literally celebrate another team losing because they couldn’t do what they did…I think it’s bad form.”

When the Eagles eventually lost that year, the show doubled down, announcing the next morning that they wouldn’t cover the 50th Anniversary of the 1972 Dolphins remaining the only undefeated team in NFL history. Again, they didn’t just decide to not cover it. They went out of their way to announce that they weren’t covering it, because they didn’t like the surviving members of the team celebrating another team losing.

In this instance, there’s an appropriate quote attributed to Mark Twain, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” The caricature of the remaining members of the 1972 Dolphins getting together to pop champagne and cackle at the demise of another team is easy enough to vilify. Nobody likes a bad winner.

Here’s the problem: It just ain’t so.

Larry Csonka, who turns 78 on Christmas Day, toasted the Chiefs loss yesterday with a friend from Syracuse. The most vocal surviving member of the team posted a single Tweet. There were no reports of evil cackling. There were no reports of septuagenarian and octagenarian former Dolphins gathering together and chanting around a Patrick Mahomes voodoo doll.

“The Miami Dolphins get together to celebrate when the last perfect team loses” is a media-fueled narrative that falls apart very, very quickly when scrutinized. The late Don Shula commented on it years before his passing.

“The champagne story is ridiculous,” Shula said. “People really do think that we’re a bunch of angry old men and we gather and just root for that last undefeated team to get beat and when they do, we pop the champagne. I think the thing that happened is, one year, the last undefeated team got beat and Nick Buoniconti and Dick Anderson lived next to each other in Coral Gables, and they went out in their driveway and opened a bottle of champagne and popped it and toasted to each other. And they were too cheap to invite the rest of us to their party.”

There are plenty of similar accounts that are easily found:

NFL.com ran an article in 2022 that completely debunked it; Cameron Wolfe’s beautifully written piece starts with “Some of the most common imagery that has followed the 1972 Miami Dolphins actually stems from a folk tale. Those big champagne-toast gatherings you’ve probably heard about to celebrate the first loss of the final undefeated team every year simply don’t happen.” I’m fairly certain someone at NFL Network could have looked at NFL.com and said, “Wait a minute, maybe we’re getting this wrong.” Alas, they didn’t.

Heck, even Snopes debunked the champagne toast narrative over a decade ago, referencing former players Marv Fleming and Paul Warfield: “Fleming and Warfield went out of their way to note they’re not a group of bitter retirees reveling in an achievement from nearly 40 years ago. They called reports of a yearly champagne toast a fabrication — something that happened once. “If you’re going to drink it, drink it in the closet,” Fleming said. “It was a great feat that we did. For it to last so long is cause for celebration. You celebrate in the closet. And we only did that one time. C’mon, we don’t do that anymore. Did it once and it took off. Everybody thinks we do it now.”

The media-fueled narrative continued last night and this morning; a Google search of “champagne Dolphins” results in pages of “Perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins celebrate” and “Dolphins Troll Chiefs” – all leading to a glass of champagne being consumed by Larry Csonka, in his home, with one friend from Syracuse.

And as they promised two years ago, GMFB didn’t utter a single syllable about the 1972 Dolphins this morning. Actually, they barely mentioned the Dolphins at all – deciding to not show any highlights from Miami’s victory over the Raiders on their weekend recap.

This isn’t to suggest that GMFB is a bad show overall…far from it. They’re almost always a friendly show that’s a joy to watch, and they almost always get it right. This time they got it wrong. They chose to hold a group of 70 and 80-year-olds accountable for something that simply isn’t true.

As Kyle Brandt himself noted, what struck him the wrong way was Chris Berman referencing a champagne toast every year when the last undefeated team lost. I’m fairly certain Berman didn’t play for the 1972 Dolphins.

Nobody illustrated the false narrative better than Shula himself in the 2007 ESPN article. “Wait a minute now,” Shula said. “That’s a picture you’re painting. I mean, we’ve been painted as a bunch of guys who hang around together and can’t wait for that last undefeated team to get beat and then we all run out and toast each other with champagne. None of that’s true.”

“We’re a happy-go-lucky bunch of guys,” he continued, “and we have a good time. I’ve always said if somebody runs the table, I’m going to call that coach and congratulate him. Until somebody else does it, we’re proud of what we accomplished.”

To GMFB – we enjoy starting our mornings with you, and you’re almost always chock-full of football happiness. However, you devoted an entire segment this summer to out-of-vogue catchphrases. You literally decided to give more air time to whether or not “That’s fire” should exist in today’s vernacular than you did to the historic 1972 Miami Dolphins this year, punishing them for a narrative you helped create that simply isn’t true.

We love the show and hope you do better, but acknowledge that nobody’s perfect.

Well, actually….