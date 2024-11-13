The Miami Dolphins cut team captain and linebacker David Long Jr. in a surprise move on Wednesday. Long was demoted to second string last week vs. Buffalo, and now he is no longer part of the team.

Roster Moves | We have been awarded TE Jack Stoll off waivers from Philadelphia and waived LB David Long Jr. pic.twitter.com/G7Q7bi8lSV — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 13, 2024

Long’s play has fallen off a cliff this season after being one of Miami’s best defenders last season in 2023. Last offseason Long signed a 2 year deal for $11 million. In 2023 he had 113 tackles and one sack and started all 17 games. This season, in 8 games, 6 of which he started, he had 38 tackles.

With Miami signing LB Tyrel Dodson on Tuesday, Long became expendable.

Long just turned 28 years old and was a 6th-round pick in 2019 by the Tennesse Titans. Long played in and started 12 games in 2022 for the Titans and had 86 tackles with 7 tackles for loss. In 2021 he played in 9 games and started two and had 75 tackles. He has no career sacks in his time in the NFL.

Long entered the 2022 season as a starting linebacker for the Titans; he had a hamstring injury in Week 13 and ended the year on injured reserve. Long has had 2 interceptions in each of the past two seasons as well.