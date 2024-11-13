The Miami Dolphins cut team captain and linebacker David Long Jr. in a surprise move on Wednesday. Long was demoted to second string last week vs. Buffalo, and now he is no longer part of the team.
Roster Moves | We have been awarded TE Jack Stoll off waivers from Philadelphia and waived LB David Long Jr. pic.twitter.com/G7Q7bi8lSV
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 13, 2024
Long’s play has fallen off a cliff this season after being one of Miami’s best defenders last season in 2023. Last offseason Long signed a 2 year deal for $11 million. In 2023 he had 113 tackles and one sack and started all 17 games. This season, in 8 games, 6 of which he started, he had 38 tackles.
With Miami signing LB Tyrel Dodson on Tuesday, Long became expendable.
Long just turned 28 years old and was a 6th-round pick in 2019 by the Tennesse Titans. Long played in and started 12 games in 2022 for the Titans and had 86 tackles with 7 tackles for loss. In 2021 he played in 9 games and started two and had 75 tackles. He has no career sacks in his time in the NFL.
Long entered the 2022 season as a starting linebacker for the Titans; he had a hamstring injury in Week 13 and ended the year on injured reserve. Long has had 2 interceptions in each of the past two seasons as well.
Maybe the ‘good guy’, ‘fun guy’, image of MM is changing. Bye to Long, sitting Mostert, he is sending messages and all should be on alert. No more BS. No more MR. Nice. The margin for error with six losses is zero. The defense was real on Monday night. The return of Seiler, Kohu, Holland all made a difference. Chop is getting better, Walker was outplaying Long. Brooks has been consistent and Ramsey has been Ramsey. C. Campbell has balled out and is a leader. Cannot wait to see what Chubb can do in this defense. Reality says Miami is not going to win their next eight games. HOWEVER,…. if they can win their next two games, (Raiders and Pats) go to 5-6 and then we can start pondering and dreaming. The last six after that include two Jet games, a Browns game. Miami can win those, but we know Jets will be feisty, always are vs Dolphins, whether they stink (usually) or not. Browns are not all that good either. Win those three and Miami has 8 wins. They will probably need minimum of 9 to get into the playoffs. That means that they either need to beat Texans, Niners or Packers on Thanksgiving. The Texans game would be great, as it is an AFC match up and could factor in qualifying later. A Thanksgiving win in Green Bay would be awesome and give thanks to those fans that have stayed on board, like me, lol. Go Phins. Stay healthy and do this !