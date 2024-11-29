The Miami Dolphins had till 4 pm Thursday to add Shaq Barrett to the roster; per Ian Rapoport, they have declined to add him to the roster. Also, because they own his rights, they could have released him to let him sign with another team, but Miami refused to release him. This means that Shaq Barrett cannot play football this season.

The #Dolphins have elected not to activate pass-rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/retired list, which means he will not play for Miami this season, per source. Miami also does not intend to release him and allow him to play for another team in the midst of a playoff push. pic.twitter.com/M15FZ7GT1O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2024

Barrett announced earlier this week that he wanted to unretire and play again this season. According to reports, neither he nor his agent gave the Dolphins a heads-up on this news, which caught the organization off guard.

In the offseason, Barrett used Miami vs the NY Jets to get himself the most money and forced Miami to pay him more, but then, on the eve of training camp, Barett unexpectedly retired, leaving Miami in a pinch. So, the fact that the Dolphins are not releasing him now, which would let him sign with any team he wants, isn’t surprising.

Barrett was released by the Bucs in a cap space-clearing move last offseason. Barrett moved from Denver to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2019 and led the league in sacks with 19.5. For his career, he has 400 tackles, 59 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion.