The Miami Dolphins didn’t lose on Thanksgiving because of the cold weather — they lost because of who they’ve been for the better part of the last 25 years. Thursday’s 30-17 defeat to the Green Bay Packers wasn’t about freezing temperatures or Tua Tagovailoa’s record in the cold. It was about being outcoached, outmuscled, and unprepared in yet another prime-time moment.

This is not a cold-weather narrative. It’s a Miami Dolphins narrative (Same Old Dolphins).

A Thanksgiving Meltdown

The Dolphins entered the game riding a three-game winning streak, but their playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread at 5-7. From the start, Miami’s lack of physicality and discipline was on full display. The Packers averaged an eye-popping 7.3 yards per play, exposing a defense that crumbled in the trenches and couldn’t stop the run — a shocking regression after five straight games of holding opponents under 100 rushing yards.

Offensively, Miami was equally disappointing. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s play-calling continues to raise eyebrows, particularly in critical situations. Whether its delayed decisions leading to pre-snap penalties or baffling choices in the red zone, McDaniel has struggled to get this team in sync. The Dolphins converted just 4-of-14 third downs and failed to punch the ball in from the 1-yard line on a pivotal fourth-and-goal, epitomizing their lack of physicality.

This isn’t a team built to win when the game gets dirty.

First Half: Same Old Mistakes

The Dolphins’ defense opened strong, but rookie Malik Washington’s muffed punt gifted Green Bay an early touchdown. The offense followed with a sloppy three-and-out, and the Packers capitalized, quickly jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

While the Dolphins showed flashes of life on offense in the second quarter, McDaniel’s decision-making stalled their momentum. A fourth-down overthrow by Tagovailoa to De’Von Achane in Packers territory led to another wasted opportunity. By halftime, the Dolphins trailed 24-3, undone by poor tackling, blown assignments, and penalties.

Second Half: Too Little, Too Late

Miami showed some fight after falling behind 27-3 in the third quarter, scoring a touchdown and threatening again with a drive to Green Bay’s 1-yard line. But a failed fourth-and-goal attempt once again showcased the team’s inability to impose its will in critical moments.

The defense tightened up in the second half, allowing just six points, but the offense’s inefficiency left the Dolphins chasing the game. Tagovailoa finished with 364 passing yards and two touchdowns on 37-of-46 passing, but his performance wasn’t enough to overcome five sacks and a nonexistent run game (37 rushing yards).

When Miami can’t run the ball or protect Tagovailoa, they’re an easy team to stop.

The Bigger Problem

This loss wasn’t about the cold — it was about physicality, execution, and coaching. The Dolphins were manhandled in the trenches, and McDaniel’s play-calling again failed to deliver under pressure. Special teams were a disaster, with Danny Crossman’s unit allowing a long kickoff return and committing the costly muffed punt.

Tagovailoa moves to 1-7 in games played below 50 degrees, but the temperature isn’t the issue. It’s a trend of folding against physical, disciplined teams when the stakes are highest.

That’s not about weather — it’s about culture.

What’s Next?

At 5-7, the Dolphins are two games back of the AFC’s final playoff spot, with one of the easiest remaining schedules, including another frigid outdoor game in Cleveland and a season finale against the Jets. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Miami less than a 20% chance to make the playoffs, and if they don’t find answers soon, those odds will drop to zero.

For a team with so much talent, missing the playoffs would be disappointing. But perhaps more concerning is the growing realization that talent isn’t enough. Without toughness, discipline, and better coaching, the Dolphins will keep running into the same wall — no matter how much cold-weather gear they bring.

The narrative isn’t about the cold, it’s about the “Same Old Dolphins”