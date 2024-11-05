In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps and shares his thoughts on Miami’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and what is next for the Miami Dolphins as they continue on in this season, which is going in the wrong direction with a matchup vs the LA Rams on Monday Night Football next week—All this and more will be on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

