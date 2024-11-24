The Miami Dolphins won 34-15 and advanced to 5-6 on the season. This is another huge victory in the Dolphins’ march to the playoffs. Miami’s offense was nearly perfect, and the defense only gave up 7 points. There were many bright spots and still many downsides, but the Dolphins handled business and will look to Thanksgiving. But first, let’s talk about today’s win.

Chop Robinson Continues to Improve

I said it in the offseason that Chop Robinson reminds me of Dolphins legend Cameron Wake. The speed, the power, and the ability to win off the edge. Chop added another 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, a tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. Chop has been winning his pass rushes all season and is now finally getting home. He has ultimately been a difference-maker for a defense that has struggled to create pressure. Chop has 3.5 sacks in his last four games and looks to continue his improvement down the stretch of the Dolphins’ march to the playoffs.

It is also great to see the whole defense doing the “Chop”.

Tua Continues to Dominate Since Returning from his Concussion

Tua since his return:

130/170 1,277 yards 11 TD 1 INT 116.2 passer rating

29-of-40 for 317 yards and 4 passing touchdowns. He has a 128.9 passer rating. Tua has been perfect since returning from injury and there isn’t much else to say. The Dolphins put themselves in a deep hole without Tua and are slowly digging their way out of it. The Dolphins are so much better with Tua yet it still begs the question, why didn’t the Dolphins upgrade their backup quarterback before the season?

Waddle’s Best Preformance

Jaylen Waddle had his best game of the season with 8 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Waddle has been very quiet this season but dominated against the Patriots. Waddle made numerous tough catches and made much more happen after the catch. This game was much needed for Waddle’s confidence down the stretch.

Jonnu Continues to Impress

Jonnu Smith has emerged as the Dolphins third receiving option. Jonnu Smith has been on fire and added to that today with 9 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Jonnu has been involved in the middle of the field, on screens, in third and short oppurtunities and has made the most of his time so far in Miami. The addition of Jonnu Smith has added another element to the Dolphins offense that has elevated them to the next level.

Some other Thoughts

Still, too many big/extended plays let up on defense.

Julian Hill continues to make mistakes and be on the field.

The run game has struggled the past two weeks, and the Dolphins have to get back to it down the stretch.

Penalties have decreased.

Jordan Poyer is still a liability.

OBJ had two big drops on perfect throws by Tua (time for Cracraft and Washington).

Ultimately, the Dolphins control their playoff destiny. They must continue to play complimentary football and improve on some minor mistakes. They have handled business up to this point but have a tough task in Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night. The Dolphins will have to win a game on the road late in the season in the cold with the whole country watching. If they can win that game, they will start to turn some heads and have a real opportunity to talk playoffs. The Dolphins got another win and kept their playoff hopes alive, putting Tua to 7-0 all-time vs the Patriots. The Dolphins have a short week before traveling to Green Bay looking to get back to .500.