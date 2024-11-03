Miami fell to 2-6 on Sunday with another loss to the Buffalo Bills. Their 2024 season, for all intents and purposes, is over. Are they mathematically eliminated from the playoffs today? No. But use common sense, people. This team isn’t going on a miracle run here.

Miami is 4-10 in their last 14 games heading back to last year.

They have a laundry list of injuries on defense that won’t have guys rushing back to the field anytime soon.

They are a flawed team that, even when it plays a “good” game, still finds a way to lose.

Miami’s record with Tua this season is the same without him. (They are 1-3, both with Tua under center and with Tua on IR)

The NFL Trade Deadline is this upcoming Tuesday, and we already have a Dianna Russini of The Athletic report that multiple teams have called Miami trying to trade for Calais Campbell. If I were the Dolphins, I would take up one of those teams on that offer.

Before I get into the meat and potatoes of this article, I know there is a segment of Dolphins fans who don’t believe the season is over and don’t want Miami to trade away anyone. Or they think any article about Miami and the trade deadline is just “clickbait.”

If you are one of those fans, do me a favor….stop reading now. You aren’t a bright human being. You live in a delusional fantasy land void of facts and reality.

Ok, now for the rest of us. At 2-6 in this failed season, Miami and the front office must look toward the future.

Now, I know what most of you are saying: I want Chris Grier gone. Trust me, I do as well.

But Miami isn’t going to fire their general manager and an employee who has been here since the year 2000 by Tuesday. I mean I hope I am wrong and they do, but it isn’t happening.

And if Grier truly does have a job for life, he should want to move players for future draft picks. Right now Miami has 10 draft picks in the upcoming 2025 draft. Why not add a few more or add some for the 2026 draft? Only makes sense.

And if Grier is on the hot seat, then it’s up to the owner, Mr. Stephen Ross, to give Grier a mandate to trade off what he can by Tuesday.

Either way, Chris Grier can be a puppet and do a simple task for the next 3 days in trading away players who do not have a long-term future in Miami.

Who are those players? Well, it’s easier to talk about the players who I think Miami should deem “untouchable” at this point because it’s a much shorter list.

The list of UNTOUCHABLES

That’s the entire list. Everyone else, make me an offer.

Now, we know many players on Miami’s roster have no trade value, but here are some who I think could be on the move. (and yes, I know for most, if not all of these players, you are looking at 5th, 6th, or 7th round picks)

Calais Campbell: He is 38 years old; it’s likely his final season in the NFL. He only signed a one-year deal, so he won’t be back in Miami next year anyway. Trade him away and get anything for him and let this good man have a chance to go out a winner on a contending team.

Emmanual Ogbah: Miami cut him earlier this year; they only re-signed him because Shaq Barrett retired unexpectedly. Your future pass rushers are Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson, and Mohamed Kamara. Ogbah won’t be here next year. Give Kamara and Chop the reps the rest of the season and use these games like a preseason game to get them ready for 2025,

Raheem Mostert: He’s on the wrong side of 30, and he fumbles too much anyway. Achane and Wright are your future. You want to see them both more for the rest of this season to give them more experience. Mostert is just preventing Wright from getting snaps. If the team was winning, that’s okay. Now that the season is over, there’s no need for him any longer.

Jeff Wilson Jr: He isn’t even active these days; if an RB needy team parts with a 7th-round pick for him, they can have him.

Jevon Holland: This is the one player who would return an early-round pick. Now he is injured, which makes this tricky, but it isn’t like he lost a limb, and it sounds like if he had a new contract, he would play through what he has nagging him. He is a very good player but is also always injured. Look at the last 3 seasons. He is in the final year of his contract, and if Chris Grier stays (which is probably likely), we know he doesn’t like to pay non-premium position players, of which safety is one. If there is a team that doesn’t want to fight for him in free agency and would part with a pick now and give him a new long-term deal now (like Miami did when they traded for Bradley Chubb a few years ago), the Dolphins should pull the trigger. If Miami does plan on re-signing him this offseason then don’t trade him. But it’s Grier, so….he will probably let him walk as a free agent and then fist-pump getting a compensatory pick in 2026.

Bradley Chubb: Speaking of Chubb, again, if he is healthy enough to trade, then move him. There is an out in his contract after this season; Miami is going to cut him and free up a ton of cap space. Chubb has had too many injuries and can’t be trusted. If a team needs a pass rusher for the home stretch, they may roll the dice and grab him for a few regular season games and the playoffs, knowing they can cut him after the year. But with his 21-day window not open yet, trading him by Tuesday may be impossible.

Terron Armstead: He is going to retire after this season, and we need to see Patrick Paul get some reps to get ready for next year as he will be our starter. I’m sure a contending team would like to upgrade their current left tackle or add a left tackle if they recently lost one to injury.

That is the short list of likely names. If a team wanted another corner and Kendall Fuller, I wouldn’t think twice about sending him packing. Same for David Long at linebacker, who was demoted today to the second team and now is behind Anthony Walker.

But doing nothing between now and Tuesday is roster malpractice. Even if it’s only one trade, it would be wise for Miami to look towards the future and not chase something this season that they are not going to catch. (i.e., the playoffs)