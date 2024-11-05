This incarnation of the Miami Dolphins front office just doesn’t get it. Never has and never will.

They built a flawed roster that is currently 2-6 with no hopes of making the playoffs, and at the trade deadline, instead of making a small move or two that would help the future of this organization, they sat on their hands and did nothing.

They sat on their hands and did nothing regarding the backup quarterback situation all offseason, even in August when they saw Skylar Thompson and Mike White stink up the joint practice after practice, preseason game after preseason game.

Like they sat on their hands and did nothing to fix a flawed offensive line during that same time.

Instead of having an honest conversation with themselves during the past 72 hours and realizing at 2-6 that your season is over, most of the goals you wanted to reach back in August are out of reach. Let’s pivot towards the future.

The Dolphins brass, which usually lies to fans and sells them a bill of goods, is now lying to themselves, thinking they can “turn this around” and “salvage the season.”

Do they watch the same games we all watch on Sundays?

Your big play offense of 2022 and 2023 has turned into 4 yards and a cloud of dust with a dink-and-dunk offense. The defense cannot generate a pass rush, and it took until Week 9 for someone in the secondary to have an interception.

Jevon Holland is hurt….again.

Zach Sieler is injured, and nobody can give a straight answer as to how why, and how long he will be out.

Bradley Chubb looks unlikely to return this season, or if he does, we will most likely be closer to Christmas than Thanksgiving.

Standing pat at the trade deadline was par for the course, though, for Chris Grier.

An idiotic decision that won’t pan out.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Miami was getting phone calls about Calais Campbell. Great, why not trade him?

He’s 38 years old, on a one-year deal, can only give ya 30-35 snaps a game, and is probably retiring next year. And even if he doesn’t, what, you are going to re-sign him so he can only give ya 25-30 snaps a game?

I don’t care if Miami was offered a 7th-round pick in 2026; take it! We can continue to lose WITHOUT Calais, just like we will with him moving forward.

The draft pick may turn out to be a late-round gem who will be a contributor for the next 4 or 5 years and be here if this franchise can get out of its own way and maybe become a contender. Campbell will likely retire at the end of the year, and we have nothing to show for it.

Good teams play chess, while bad teams play checkers, and I think Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins are playing Candyland or something else in an alternate universe where they have yet to accept the reality that this season is over at 2-6.

And I know some fans have the short-sided view that “Im glad we did nothing. I don’t want Chris Grier to make any more moves.”

Well, one, you don’t understand modern football because the “moves” to be sellers only help the Dolphin’s future.

Second, you live in a fantasy land where you think Chris Grier will be fired after this season.

Should he be fired? YES

Do I want him to be fired? YES

Do I think Chris Grier will actually be fired? NO! Because he has never been, and because Stephen Ross is loyal to a fault.

This notion that, why part with any players for only 6th or 7th round picks is silly. The question should be, WHY NOT?!

The 2024 season is over; it’s all about 2025 and 2026. The old men on this team, like Jordan Poyer, Terron Armstead, Emmanuel Ogbah, Calais Campbell, Odell Beckham Jr, Raheem Mostert, and others, will not be here in 2025.

You are not going to be able to replace them all in free agency, especially with the logic Chris Grier uses of only wanting to spend money on “premium position players” and going out and giving vet minimum contracts to every old fart with a long injury history.

So having a couple extra lottery tickets in the late rounds of the draft would have been a win-win situation. Esepcially since the team is 2-6 and on the highway to hell this season.

Instead of admitting defeat in 2024, they lie to themselves that they can run off 7 or so wins and sneak in as a wild card when all is said and done.

Wake up, it’s not happening!

Now we will watch Miami lose by double digits Monday Night in LA and be thinking, dang we should have added a couple extra draft picks last week.

But, like always, Chris Grier and the Dolphins are a day late and a dollar short.

The Dolphins could have made one trade today (just one) and garnered some applause from a fan base that is mad, angry, frustrated, upset, and disappointed with how this season went to at least see a vision for the future in which the team is looking forward to next year.

Instead, they see the Same Old Dolphins do Same Old Dolphins things, which is nothing while the rest of the NFL universe is passing them by.