The Miami Dolphins improved to 4-6 after a 34-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami dominated offensively, controlling the clock and leading long, methodical drives. The defense looked shaky but ultimately got the job done. Miami’s dominant win continues to prove that they are better than their record and will go a long way toward eventually making the playoffs.

Offense Shines

Tua: 28-36 288 yards 3TDs 127.8 Passer Rating

Jonnu Smith: 6 receptions 101 yards 2TDs

De’Von Achane: 17 carries 73 yards TD 4 receptions 32 yards

Tyreek Hill: 7 receptions 61 yards TD

The offense dominated this game 353 total yards, 33:10 time of possession, and 8/12 on third down (2/2 on fourth down). The Dolphins’ offensive line only gave up two sacks and did a solid job containing Maxx Crosby. The run game was the sole downside as the Dolphins only managed 82 yards on 26 carries. The Dolphins have been without fullback Alec Ingold for the past two games, which are crucial in the run game’s success. The Dolphins will look for Ingold to get healthy and improve in their rushing attack down the stretch. Overall a great game from the offense and a beautiful gameplan from Mike McDaniel and company (minus the play calling before half; the only possession Miami didn’t score).

Shaky Defense Gets the Job Done

The defense only gave up 19 points but also was on the field for a long time. They started with a three-and-out that was negated due to a Calais Campbell special teams penalty that resulted in a field goal. The Raiders’ only other possession of the first half was a long methodical drive where the defense ultimately bended but didn’t break. But the theme of the game was once again missed tackles, the inability to get off the field on third and fourth down (8/14 on 3rd down), and the inability to guard the tight end (Brock Bowers: 13 receptions 126 yards TD). That all being said the Dolphins only allowed 19 points, generated three sacks, 1 turnover, and only allowed 60 rushing yards. The defense still must improve on the basic fundamentals and has to get better in pass coverage. Gardner Minshew can’t throw for 282 yards.

Jalen Ramsey: 5 tackles INT

Jordan Brooks: 12 total tackles TFL

Sieler, Ogbah, Campbell: 1 sack each

Some other interesting things to note from this game

Storm Duck started over Cam Smith

Ramsey’s continued use on blitzes and clutch tackles on the final possession.

Zach Sieler is elite

Jordan Poyer continues playing poorly

Ingold is missed

Ultimately, it’s another Dolphins win, and this win keeps the Dolphins playoff hopes alive. Miami will stay home to face the New England Patriots next Sunday in another winnable battle in their march to be just the fourth team to make the playoffs after starting 2-6.